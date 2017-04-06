Senior leadership displaying on court

By Emily Coughlin

Staff Writer

After four years of hard work, the St. Bonaventure University tennis seniors will play in their last home match this Sunday.

Three seniors will be graduating; Lauren Doversola from Honolulu, Hristo Hristov from Varna, Bulgaria, and Mara Martinez Santori from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

All three seniors agreed that being a part of the tennis team helped them immensely when they moved to a new country or far away from home.

Adapting to college was much easier and more comfortable with the support of the team and the head coach Michael Bates, said Doversola. Bates was always there to give advice before matches and encouragement to the team.

“I was able to make amazing friends and learn about the American culture, which I am understanding and liking a lot more than when I came,” said Hristov.

Because of the support of the team and Bates, the seniors said they have improved in their athleticism, but have also grown in their relationships.

“My life has become better; my mind has expanded and I met great people, which truly changed my life in a positive way; from friends to college professors to Hickey workers to coaches, everyone has impacted my life in some way,” said Hristov.

Doversola said one of the most valuable lessons learned from the tennis team is how to be a team player, a skill that she will keep with her for the rest of her life.

The three seniors will always carry with them important skills that have helped them through the difficulty of a college sport and that have helped them become better people, said Hristov.

“I have become more responsible, more organized, more self-disciplined, more hard working and [work] with better time management skills,” said Hristov.

The seniors said they have other plans for their futures other than playing professionally, but they all will continue appreciating the sport for the rest of their lives.

“If I keep improving, and I am able to travel and play a lot of tournaments, yes I will keep playing, but if this opportunity does not present itself, I am planning to further educate myself, and keep growing as a person, athlete and in my professional career,” said Hristov.

Doversola plans to play tennis as a hobby, but not professionally and may possibly begin coaching.

With the seniors’ college tennis careers coming to an end, they are reflecting on everything they have been effected by.

“I am grateful for this great opportunity I had, which allowed me to meet and train with some extraordinary people, as well as play some great matches that have helped me grow as a tennis player and as a person,” said Hristov.

Hristov said the most important thing he has learned and has shared with his team through countless matches is the importance of appreciating all parts of the game, no matter the outcome.

“There is winning and there is learning. I don’t accept losing. You only lose if you didn’t learn anything from your match,” said Hristov.

Senior day for both men’s and women’s tennis will be Sunday at noon against Marist.

coughleg16@bonaventure.edu