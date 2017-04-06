Rick and Morty return for season three

By Dom LoVallo

Managing Editor

April Fool’s Day is the one day of the year that it’s okay to make your friends a little miserable. The creators of Rick and Morty, Dan Harmond and Justin Roiland, surprised their fans last Saturday by premiering season three on adult swim unannounced.

Rick and Morty is an animated sci-fi, comedy, drama that shows the intergalactic journeys of super genius/mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith.

After the initial shock wore off, fans, like me, had their eyes glued to screens looking to see how Rick might escape prison, and how Earth would handle being under galactic federation control (an alien government).

The season opens with Rick dealing with an agent of the federation inserted into his mind. From there, Rick does what Rick does best: he improvises his plan as he goes.

Rick, as he always does, outsmarted when they thought they had finally gotten the best of him. This leads to his quest back to Earth.

At the same time, the Smiths are back on Earth scarfing down pills for breakfast, lunch and dinner, courtesy of the federation. Jerry is getting promotion after promotion at his new job, Beth is heartbroken after being abandoned by Rick again and Morty is going through the motions of his family’s new life on Earth. Summer is the only one holding out hope that Rick still has a plan.

We are then given a Rick origin story, that for at least a while, has viewers feeling sorry for Rick. Then, as Morty and Summer are in dire need of help, we see Rick at his best.

The show may be no stranger to having characters killed off, but season 3 might have the most on screen deaths of any episode to date.

By the end of the premiere, fans are given a small throwback to the pilot episode. Rick and Morty are left alone in the garage and Rick just starts yelling. We learn that season three will be the “darkest” yet.

We can expect one member of the Smith family to be rarely seen from now on. Rick also goes on and on about szechuan sauce. Something that is just randomly talked about all episode but we learn its strange importance at the end of the episode. If you don’t know what szechuan sauce is, it is the special dipping sauce McDonald’s sold when they were helping promote the Disney film Mulan back in 1998.

When the credits start to roll, fans of the show, at least fans like me, felt excited because episode one was everything we’ve been hoping for and more. We are curious to see where the adventures will go from here, especially because of what Rick revealed to Morty in the garage.

Obviously, I’ll let you watch the episode so you can find out for yourself. Season three looks like it will be incredible.

Also, in true Rick and Morty fashion, fans should make sure they wait for the post credit scene, because one of the biggest questions — about one of my favorite characters — from the end of season two is finally answered. Here’s a hint: I am happy I saw him, but I hate what he has become.

Rick and Morty fans rejoice. Our show has returned!

