Doino Awards highlight achievements

By Diana McElfresh

Advisory Editor

The 2017 Fr. Joe Doino Awards highlight some of the brightest aspects of the university — its people.

Dyanna Moreira, a junior psychology major, received the Donald L. Korben Community Service Award, said the award was a great honor.

“I’m not a huge fan on getting awards because I am a very quiet and reserved person, but it definitely felt so great because it came from a person that has been a mentor and a guide for me,” Moreira said. “[Bridget Kehrer] is one of my biggest supporters here on campus and I owe her every one of my successes.”

Mary Jo Brockel, a retiree from the school of business and winner of The Fr. Gervase White, O.F.M., Staff Person of the Year, said winning was an “unexpected honor.”

“I have wonderful memories that encompass my 34 years of service to the university. Working with students, families, faculty and staff has been a pure pleasure for me,” Brockel said.

“As I move toward retirement at the end of May, this award, without a doubt, will be the best retirement gift that I receive.”

Charles Walker, Ph.D., professor of psychology and winner of the Faculty Person of the Year award, said he feels humbled by the award.

“You feel some guilt because your colleagues have worked so hard to make this happen,” Walker said, adding that the award should be granted to multiple professors.

“There are a lot of good teachers at St. Bonaventure,” he said.

For Anneliese Quinlan, senior political science major, and emcee of the event, winning an award was a surprise.

“I’m very honored that the campus felt my contributions were worthy of the award,” Quinlan, winner of the Student Leader of the Year Award, said.

She said she’s also proud of the entirety of SGA.

“We accomplished a lot this year and I couldn’t have been an effective leader without such an amazing group of people to work with.”

Other award winners include: Vanessa Hulse, University Mission Volunteer of the year; Carole McNall, The Fr. Bob Stewart, O.F.M., Advisor/Moderator of the Year; Bonnies Against the Ban, Program or Event of the Year; Ellen Piper and Dyanna Moreira, Donald L. Korben Community Service Award; LASO, Organization/Club of the Year; Carol Higley, The Terry Bickel Student Life Award; Erin Bilello and Jacob Everhart, Heather Lohr SGA Association Member of the Year; Alan Silliker, The Leo E. Keenan Jr. Faculty Appreciation Award; Bridget Kehrer, The Margaret T. Bryner Award; Aramark and Tom Missel, The ACE award; Xiao-Ning Zhang, Community Service Award.

mcelfrdh14@bonaventure.edu