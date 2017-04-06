Creating the dream wardrobe

By Brianna McKnight

Staff Writer

We love shopping, fashion and designers, but we don’t love the prices. Even if you can’t afford the latest Saint Laurent bag you will still spend forty minutes drooling over the newest collection. Prices don’t stop us from dreaming, and they don’t stop us from obsessing. This is why every fashion lover needs a designer wish-list. This wish-list is made up of your favorite designers and designer pieces that you may not be able to afford but will still obsess over for the rest of your life! The wish-list is intended to consist of everything that would be in your dream closet that you would take the time to save up for and buy.

If you are the person who saves up their paychecks until they can buy the next luxury piece on their designer wish-list, props to you. Your wish-list may actually find itself decreasing every now and then, but not everyone can make this happen. If you are a fashion lover that refuses to spend their money on luxury brands, the wish-list can be a great tool for shopping and comparing the design of the designer brand to less expense designs. This way you can still pull off the look, just without the label.

Some people may not even pay much attention to luxury brands because they think “I can’t afford it why would I look into it?” Think about what you are missing out on if that sounds like you. Looking at clothing is much more than shopping. It is appreciating the creation made by your most favorite designers, it is like going to an art gallery. You probably will not buy the the piece of art that is almost worth a million dollars, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t going to go. Manolo Blahnik, Alexander Wang, Chloe and Gucci are some of my favorite to obsess over. Just because I don’t shop there like I do when in Zara I still enjoy seeing their work.

Designer brands vary in price range, so when you hear it’s a designer brand don’t assume right away that everything must be over a thousand dollars. A fun and interesting brand from Paris known as Kenzo is expensive but their clothing is not thousands of dollars. This is an example of a piece on your dream wish-list that you may be able to make a reality someday.

A dream wish-list is something every true fashion lover should have. Having a designer wish-list is like having a “frienemy” (friend-enemy). You love it but you hate it at the same time. Everyone who doesn’t get fashion won’t get why you spend all your money on clothing, but don’t worry about them because we get it!

mcknigbl15@bonaventure.edu