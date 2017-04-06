Bona alumn starts new hypnosis clinic

By Molly Oas

Features Assignment Editor

One of St. Bonaventure University’s own alumnus has brought a new kind of therapy to Syracuse.

Peter Alexander,’09, used his education in business administration to develop Kind Hypnosis and help people struggling with weight loss, smoking, athletic performance and stress.

Kind Hypnosis was founded in early 2016. Before that, Peter was training at a local hypnosis clinic. He has been a practicing hypnotist consultant for almost four years.

Alexander is a consulting hypnotist and has his certification in hypnotism from the Nation Guild of Hypnotists (NGH). This organization is non-for-profit education corporation that ensures a hypnotist’s credentials. It is the largest group of consulting hypnotists. Peter completed more than the minimum of 100 clinical hours and multiple trainings.

While at St. Bonaventure University, Alexander studied business administration and went on to work as a financial advisor, but he asked, “was I really helping people?” He came to the conclusion that it wasn’t worth it for him. “Mt. Irenaeus, I went as a senior, introduced me to meditation. Which is like hypnosis, it’s a guided meditation,” Alexander said.

Alexander pointed out specific elements of hypnosis. “You have this inner voice that is like an antagonist. Hypnosis helps people take in what’s around them to help them focus. If you’re able to see and hear and not be distracted by what’s around you, you can focus on the internal feelings.”

For example, during his sessions with athletes he’ll guide them.

“I tell them to really focus and see what you want to happen—not what you’re scared of happening. Take in the sights, sounds and the feeling—if you can do those three things you can become much more confident.”

When asked about the process of hypnotism, he said, “it’s all because of what the clients do after their hypnosis therapy. Once you give someone the knowledge they can choose to do what they want to do with that knowledge. It really is empowering.”

People who cannot afford sessions but are in need of guidance can consult YouTube and type in your ailment (self-confidence, weight loss…) followed by “guided meditation.” Alexander thinks this form of therapy is really going to grow in popularity.

His clinic is located in Liverpool, NY and can be contacted through his website www.kindhypnosis.com.

oasm14@bonaventure.edu