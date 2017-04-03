Bonnies split weekend on both sides

By Alfonso De Falco

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure University men’s and women’s tennis teams completed their two game road trip this weekend. The men’s team lost to St. Joseph’s on Saturday 6-1, then picked up a win Sunday against La Salle 4-3. The women’s team was unable to pick up the win against St. Joseph’s 6-1, but they were able to redeem themselves against La Salle in a perfect 7-0 match.

On Saturday for the men, sophomore Indra Patwardhan continued to impress, picking up the Bonnies lone win in singles. Patwardhan lost his first set, but was able to win the next two sets 6-2 and a 10-7 nail-biter, respectively. He was unsuccessful in doubles action however, teaming up with junior Hector Martinez in a 6-0 doubles lost.

The team of freshmen John Rutkowski and Guillermo Garcia lost 6-4. Senior Hristo Hristov and sophomore Mitchell McGuirt lost 6-1 in their doubles match.

Outside of Patwardhan, junior Victor Blanco (6-0, 6-2), Martinez (6-3, 6-3), freshman Lukas Linden Malmberg (6-4, 6-2), Garcia (6-3, 6-3) and Rutkowski (6-0, 6-2) all lost in singles action with clean sweeps.

It was a completely different story on Sunday, as all three doubles matches were won by the Bonnies. Patwardhan was dominate again, winning his doubles matchup with Malmberg 6-2 and also picking up a singles match win. Malmberg also won his singles match in a clean sweep, 6-0 and 6-3. Rutkowski was also able to pick up a singles win.

With a loss on Saturday and a win on Sunday, the men are now 8-13.

On Saturday for the women, senior Lauren Doversola picked up their lone win in singles, losing the first set before winning the next two, 6-1, 6-4. Much like Patwardhan, she lost in doubles action 6-2, teaming up with freshman Clara Herberts.

The team of senior Mara Martinez-Santori and junior Gabriella Bowe lost in doubles 6-2, while the doubles team of freshman Kahlei Reisinger and junior Francesa Chin lost in a tough matchup, 7-6.

Outside of Doversola, Martinez-Santori (6-4, 6-0), Bowe (6-2, 6-3), Herberts (7-5, 6-2) and Reisinger (6-4, 6-2) all lost in clean sweeps. Junior Dominique Mortier was able to pick up the first set win 7-5, but fell in the final two sets, 6-1 and 10-3 respectively.

For Sunday, the Bonnies were able to take all three doubles matches against La Salle, including a 6-0 shutout from the team of Chin and Reisinger. Martinez-Santori/Bowe and Herberts/Doversola were also winners in their doubles matches.

For singles action, Martinez-Santori (6-4, 7-6), Bowe (6-4, 6-1), Herberts (7-6, 6-1), Mortier (6-0, 6-1) and Reisinger (6-4, 6-1) all won their respective singles matches. Doversola dropped her first set, but was able to come back in the next two to win the match.

After the road trip, the women are now 6-16.

The Bonnies have one more matchup left, as they host Marist for Senior Day to close out the season.

