Bonnies split doubleheader against Explorers

By Kiley O’Donnell

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University softball team split a pair of games with the La Salle Explorer’s Sunday afternoon at Joyce Field.

During game one, junior catcher Morgan Phillips drove two runs home off an RBI single. The Bonnies would then go up 6-3 with a four-run third inning by a fielder’s choice from senior second baseman Kiera Lorenzo and a three-run homer from senior outfielder Kelly Farrell.

Senior Kristen Hickling started on the mound for the Bonnies, giving up four runs on seven hits and one walk, and struck out two over four-and-one-third innings to record the win. Junior Josie Borysevicz recorded her first save of the season.

The Bonnies would go onto win the game, 8-6.

During game two, offensive gears switched as the Bonnies could not find a rhythm. The score was tied at 0-0 until the fourth inning, where the Explorers tacked on two runs.

They then kept their momentum going into the fifth by scoring four more and making the score 6-0.

The Explorers offensive spree included a pair of home runs by senior second baseman Mackenzie Obert and junior first baseman Taylor Rohrbaugh.

Senior Desiree Gonzalez drove home two runs during the bottom of the seventh inning, but it was not enough as the Bonnies fell in game two, 6-2.

Borysevic started for the Bonnies going four-and-two-thirds innings and giving up five runs on five hits and two walks, with one strikeout.

The Bonnies will host the Robert Morris Colonials at 3 and 5 p.m. this Wednesday at Joyce Field.

