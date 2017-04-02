Bonnies struggle defensively, fall to Mason

By Emily Coughlin

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure University women’s lacrosse team picked up a loss to George Mason on the road in Fairfax, Virginia, today, with a final score of 21-9.

Senior midfielder Taylor Fallon led the Bonnies, scoring five goals, while senior midfielder Scarlett Jaworski scored two. Senior attackers Rachel Perla and Maddison Appel scored one goal each.

Fallon scored the first goal for the Bonnies after George Mason scored four goals in the first eight minutes.

With 13 minutes left in the first half, the Bonnies combined to score six goals, but George Mason held a 12-7 lead at halftime.

The two teams fought for the ball in the beginning of the second half, but Appel was able to score the first goal.

With 12 minutes left in the game, Fallon scored the Bonnies’ final goal.

Junior goalie Morgan Conroy made six saves and allowed 11 goals for the Bonnies, before switching with junior Kerrigan Cummins, who saved six as well and allowed 10 goals.

Sophomore Elzabeth Benedetto made four saves and let in six goals for George Mason.

The Bonnies grabbed 16 ground balls with junior defender Kristine Wallace grabbing four. Overall, the Bonnies took 16 shots while George Mason took 42.

The Bonnies will next play at home this Friday at 4 p.m. against St. Joseph’s.

