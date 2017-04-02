Bonnies complete sweep of Dayton

By Dave Malchak

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team swept both games of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Fred Handler Park. After winning on Saturday, they completed a three-game sweep for the weekend.

They won the first game, 6-4, and the second game, 18-14. By the end of the second game the Bonnies improved to 10-10, and 5-4 in Atlantic 10 play. The Flyers dropped to 9-16, only 1-5 in Atlantic 10 play.

The Bonnies sent out freshman Casey Vincent to start in the first game. He struck out four in six innings, but gave up six walks. One of his two runs was unearned.

In the eighth inning, senior second baseman Jared Baldinelli hit a tie-breaking single to center field, scoring senior centerfielder Taishi Terashima. Senior catcher Brad Gresock hit a single later in the eighth to plate both Baldinelli and junior designated hitter Aaron Phillips.

Freshman Donovan Moffat came on for the last out in the top of the eighth, earning his first career win. He also pitched the ninth as the Bonnies emerged victorious 6-4.

In game two, there was an offensive explosion by both teams. St. Bonaventure took an early lead in the first inning, 3-0.

The Bonnies starter was another freshman, Murphy O’Brien, who struggled, giving up three earned runs in two-and-one-third innings. He was relieved by Moffat, who came on again with less success than the first game, giving up three runs in one-and-two-thirds innings.

Roman Wild came on to pitch the fifth and sixth innings, earning the victory when the Bonnies put up 10 runs in the fifth inning. In that inning, David Vaccaro hit a three-run home run to left field.

The game was mostly back and forth until that inning, but then Dayton started of a comeback in the ninth. They scored seven runs in the ninth inning off senior T.J. Baker, but came up short.

The Bonnies will play again Tuesday at Canisius.

