Errors and weather dictate Bonnies loss

Battling the cold weather was the name of the game on Saturday as the St. Bonaventure University softball game fell in its home opener against La Salle University 4-2, pushing the Bonnies’ record to 7-19.

Three errors through seven innings hurt the Bonnies. The Explorers scored two unearned runs in the first inning off an errant throw from freshman shortstop Emma Borysevicz, after another throwing error the play before from sophomore third baseman Alissa Karjel put runners on second and third. La Salle did not record a hit in the first inning after the first pitch thrown hit the leadoff batter.

La Salle added another run in the second inning after two singles put runners on first and third. A fielder’s choice allowed the Explorers to increase their lead to three runs.

The Brown and White found the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning after a double to left field from senior center fielder Desiree Gonzalez knocked in one run and a fielder’s choice from freshman right fielder Elizabeth Enovitch scored another.

La Salle loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth inning, again without recording a hit, but the team was unable to drive in any runs after a fly-out to left.

The Explorers were able increase their lead in the sixth after the leadoff hitter singled and made her way to third. An infield hit drove in the fourth run of the game for La Salle.

Junior pitcher Josie Borysevicz went the full seven innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, three walks and striking out four. The loss drops her to 5-6 on the season.

The Bonnies hitters managed four hits off sophomore La Salle pitcher Marlo Roadcap, who struck out 13 of the 27 Bonnies she faced.

The game was part of Cancer Awareness Weekend. Ribbons were hung on the fence surrounding the field, and both teams wore pink wristbands and gold shoelaces for breast and pediatric cancer awareness. Emily Belfield, who played softball, graduated from Bonaventure in 2016 and is a cancer survivor, threw out the first pitch.

The Bonnies will meet La Salle again tomorrow for a double header at Joyce Field at noon and 2 p.m.

