Bonnies fight back, fall short at GW

On Friday afternoon, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies women’s lacrosse team fell to the George Washington Colonials 10-9. The contest was held at the GW Lacrosse Field at George Washington University in Washington D.C.

The Bonnies opened scoring with a goal by senior attacker/midfielder Rachel Perla before George Washington scored three goals in a row, in the next nine minutes. With 14:54 in the first half, George Washington had a 3-1 lead.

The Bonnies picked up the next two goals, with the first coming from senior attacker/midfielder Maddison Appel. The next came with 6:26 remaining, as Bonnies’ senior midfielder Scarlet Jaworski hit the goal, assisted by Gabrielle Bradley, a junior attacker. The goal tied the game at three.

Each team picked up another before the half. The Bonnies came from Jaworski, as she scored her second of the half.

The Bonnies came roaring out in the second half, as Jaworski scored again, followed by Bradley her second of the game. With 25:31 left in the second half, the Bonnies lead was 6-4.

In the following three minutes, each team traded a goal apiece, the Bonnies coming from senior midfielder Taylor Fallon. At that point, the Bonnies held a 7-5 lead.

However, over the next 11 minutes, George Washington regained the momentum and scored five unanswered goals, until Jaworski netted an unassisted goal with 6:18 left in the game. It was Jaworski’s third goal, and with it, St. Bonaventure trailed 10-8.

With about a minute left on the clock, the Bonnies scored their ninth goal of the game, coming from Fallon and assisted by sophomore Kathryn Yoder. However, it would not be enough and the comeback fell short.

With the loss, the Bonnies have lost three straight, and fall to 2-7. They will play again Sunday at George Mason University at noon.

