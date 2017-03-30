University offers Lenten Preparation for Easter

By Amber Levias

Staff Writer

With Lent already half over, University Ministries will continue to keep the spirit of Lent alive throughout the St. Bonaventure community.

“The Lenten journey is really to prepare us to celebrate Easter Triduum,” said Fr. Francis DiSpigno, O.F.M., director of University Ministries. “We really separate these 40 days knowing we’re preparing for something wonderful.”

For Catholics, Lent is a holiday that lasts 40 days. It is during those days that Christians fast, attend the Stations of the Cross, donate to the needy and go to Mass.

According to Catholic teaching, doing these deeds will prepare for Easter Sunday to celebrate the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Everybody likes Easter, because it’s new life, it’s springtime and getting rid of all the snow,” said DiSpigno. “But our aspiration for Lent is that it allows us to dig a little deeper into our relationships with God and with one another.”

For the Lenten season, University Ministries began a campaign called “Aspire.” This program, in the form of a brochure, is located in the chapel, helping students and faculty alike keep in the Lenten Season. The pamphlet reminds them of what they can do spiritually such as the programs available, like prayer groups or retreats.

Additional information on “Aspire” can be found at the University Chapel in Doyle Hall.

University Ministries will also have an all-day event April 5, called “Embrace the Grace,” a day of reconciliation that will include various talks, discussions and reflections.

Those interested can visit the University Ministries’ Facebook page for more information on upcoming events.

“This year’s goal was to get people to think about something more they could do during Lent,” said Amanda Naujoks, associate director of University Ministries. “Regardless of your schedule or if you have never done anything before, you can try something and engage in your faith in a new way.”

Since students will be on break on Easter Sunday, services will not be held on campus, though the will be held at Mt. Irenaeus. However, during the week after break, the chapel will celebrate Easter as well the opening of the new McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry.

With the new center also come new ideas. DiSpigno said they plan to create a Student Council for University Ministries in the near future.

“That will help us to expand what we offer to create other opportunities to engage students,” said DiSpigno.

Naujoks also said she believes improvement could be made for University Ministries, including a spiritual theme for the year as well as the other Christian holidays.

leviasd16@bonaventure.edu