Poverty in Olean: The Warming House

By Vanessa Hulse

Staff Writer

Ellen Piper, a senior theology major, is currently a coordinator of the Warming House and has been one for about two years. In addition, she was a part of the Farm to Table community, a summer opportunity for students to work at the Warming House and Canticle Farm, during the summer nearly two years ago.

Unlike others who become a coordinator after volunteering at the Warming House, she jumped right into the summer community without any previous experience at the Warming House.

“Even though it was different than I was expecting because I thought it was going to be really hard to be there by myself and just really unmanageable and it wasn’t,” Piper said. “Somehow the meal always gets made even when I think it’s not going to turn out.”

For Piper, the littlest things have shaped her the most, she said.

There is not one single person that has influenced her, but all the guests shape her in different ways.

Piper mentioned that one woman in particular affected her just by being present almost every day. The small conversations Piper has with her brightens her day, even when it is as little as this woman saying, “It’s nice to see you, Ellen.”

Piper enjoys the little conversations she has with a guest who frequently prays at the Warming House. Both of these guests are examples of people that keep Piper going back to the Warming House.

Another way Piper’s life has changed due to her time at the Warming House is that she thinks of “faces instead of just general people” now when someone brings up a specific situation.

For example, whenever someone says a prayer for people outside in the times of bad weather she thinks about people at the Warming House who don’t have a place to stay.

She especially urges students to take advantage of the opportunities that the Warming House provides because of their current stage in life.

In her words, “They’re the most willing to try new things.”

“College students don’t get the opportunity to see people that are so impoverished and see people that don’t have necessarily what is their background because in college you’re surrounded by people who have the same background as you.”

For Piper, even though college can be a busy time for all students, it is a good opportunity to learn more outside of the classroom and broaden their liberal arts education even more.

This is a part of a series.

