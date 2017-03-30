MSA brings Wear a Hijab Day to SBU

By Jessica Dillon

News Assignment Editor

More than 45 members of the St. Bonaventure University community participated in Wear a Hijab Day, an event hosted by Muslim Students and Allies and SGA to raise awareness about the cultural, religious and traditional values of veiling.

After months of planning and preparation spearheaded by sophomore journalism and mass communication major Amina Golden-Arabaty, several people were seen swarming the tables at the Hickey Dining Hall Wednesday as they awaited their chance to be fitted with a colorful hijab.

Students, faculty and staff alike checked their newly adorned selves in the mirrors provided, snapped photos with the handmade, glittery Instagram frame and asked questions regarding both the event itself and the alliance in general.

According to Golden-Arabaty, president of MSA, all who were involved could be seen smiling.

“We can’t expect good without the bad,” Golden-Arabaty said. “But anyone who came to the table with skepticism had their questions answered and misconceptions cleared before they left the table with smiles on their faces.”

Fraser Breon, a sophomore journalism and mass communication major and MSA member, said the event promoted conversations that the Bonaventure community needs to be having.

“I think a lot of voices were heard today and that students were able to have healthy communication and discussion about topics that are important in today’s society, which is the most we can hope for out of anything like this,” she said.

Though the event did receive some negative attention on social media, namely Snapchat and Twitter, both Breon and Golden-Arabaty considered the event a success.

“I think that the ladies who tried hijabs on were really able to experience what Muslim women do every day,” Golden-Arabaty said. “Personally, this affected me as well. Walking around campus I wasn’t as nervous because I could tell myself that 45 other people were wearing a hijab with me.”

Golden-Arabaty, a practicing Muslim, had been wanting to host the event since the fall semester. She handled most of the difficulties involved with obtaining the hijabs for a reasonable price, meeting time requirements and acquiring the materials for posters and other promotional materials.

“It’s been something I’ve been wanting to do for awhile,” Golden-Arabaty said. “I’m very happy with the turnout.”

However, Breon was quick to point out, “It was ultimately a team effort between leaders and members of MSA and SGA. Carol Higley was pivotal in purchasing the scarves and Anneleise Quinlan was a big help at the event.”

The MSA plans to host more Wear a Hijab Day events in the upcoming semesters.

“We ran out of scarves very quickly and people didn’t get a chance to wear a hijab,” Breon said. “So we definitely want to reach those people in the future.”

The MSA meets bi-weekly rotating every Monday and Thursday. In collaboration with the Center for Arab and Islamic studies and the Franciscan Institute, they also host tea and sweets every Monday at 4 p.m. in the Murphy Professional Building.

Those interested in receiving updates or joining the club should email Breon at breonaf15@bonaventure.edu or Golden-Arabaty at goldena15@bonaventure.edu.

“If a single person benefited from today and learned something new, it was a success in my eyes,” Golden-Arabaty concluded.

dillonj15@bonaventure.edu