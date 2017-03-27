Bonnies tennis takes wins at Niagara

By Alfonso De Falco

Contributing Writer

The St. Bonaventure University men’s and women’s tennis teams defeated Niagara on Sunday 6-1 (men) and 4-3 (women). The men’s team grabbed five wins in singles matches and two doubles wins, while the women split singles 3-3 and swept the doubles (including one DNF).

Sophomore Indra Patwardhan and freshman Lukas Linden Malmberg built off of their performance on Friday against Mercyhurst with singles wins. Patwardhan and Malmberg both swept their opponents, 6-2, 6-0 and 7-5, 6-2, respectively. They also teamed up in doubles action, winning in a nail-biter, 7-6.

After a heartbreaking lost on Friday, the team of juniors Victor Blanco and Hector Martinez were able to redeem themselves winning 7-6. They also won in their singles matches, with Blanco winning 6-1 and 6-0, and Martinez losing his first set, before notching the final two sets, 6-1 and 6-2, to win the match.

Freshman John Rutkowski was able to pick up a win in singles, going 6-3, 6-2. Rutkowski and fellow freshman Guillermo Garcia teamed up in doubles, but were unable to pick up the win.

For the women, junior Gabriella Bowe picked up a win for the Bonnies in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-0. Freshman Kahlei Reisinger and senior Lauren Doversola followed suit, also winning in the first two sets. Reisinger won both sets on her match 6-4, while Doversola lost only one point between her two sets, winning 6-1, 6-0.

However, senior Mara Martinez-Santori, junior Dominique Mortier and freshman Clara Herberts each lost their singles match, evening the overall team records to three wins a piece.

Martinez-Santori and Bowe teamed up in doubles, claiming the Bonnies a win 6-1. The pair of Herberts and Doversola battled for a win in doubles, taking the matchup 7-5 to help secure the Bonnies the doubles point and the win.

Reisinger and junior Francesca Chin’s doubles match ended in a DNF.

The wins improve the men to 7-12 and the women to 5-15.

Both teams’ next matchup will take place on April 1, when they travel to Saint Joseph’s for Atlantic 10 action against the Hawks.

