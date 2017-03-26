Walks and wild pitches doom Bonnies against SLU

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team lost 9-4 in the final game of its three-game series against the Saint Louis Billikens on Sunday. The Billikens took the series two games to one.

The Bonnies (7-9, 2-4 A10) stayed with the Billikens (17-5, 2-1 A10) in hits, 9-8, and in runner left on base, 6-6.

The Bonnies opened the scoring in the top of the third with one run, but the Billikens responded with a three-run bottom of the fourth.

Senior designated hitter Devin Mahoney stepped to the plate with two outs and runners on the corners for the Billikens. Mahoney proceeded to smack a three-run home run to right field, putting the Billikens up 3-1.

In the next half inning, the Bonnies would tie the game on an unconventional play. Junior left fielder Ryan MacCarrick struck out swinging, but a dropped third strike gave him a chance to reach first. What followed was a pair of throwing errors by the catcher and pitcher that allowed senior T.J. Baker, the first baseman, and Taishi Terashima, the center fielder, to score.

However, the Billikens took control of the game, scoring two runs each in the fifth, sixth and eighth. The rush of scoring was highlighted by a pair of runs on wild pitches and junior center fielder Aaron Case stealing home on a strikeout.

The Bonnies would manage on final run in the top of the ninth on a double by Baker, but got no further and took the loss.

Junior Aaron Phillips started for the Bonnies, going four innings and giving up three runs on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

Sophomore Jackson Wark took the mound to start for the Billikens, giving them six innings and surrendering three runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

The Bonnies will next play on Tuesday at home for a doubleheader against the University at Buffalo at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu