Club baseball suffers Sunday sweep

By Kiley O’Donnell

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University men’s club baseball team dropped both games of their double-header today to the Purple Eagles of Niagara University. The Bonnies (0-3) scored a total of eight runs on the day, falling 13-6 and 13-2.

During the first game, the Purple Eagles scored six runs in the top of the third, but the Bonnies charged back by scoring five of their own.

Sophomore shortstop Garrett Johnston started the spark when he drove in two runs after hitting a double to centerfield, making the score 9-3. In the bottom of the sixth, he continued his streak with another double.

During the rally, the Bonnies benefited from control issues on the mound for the Purple Eagles, drawing walks and getting hit by pitches to reach base, and score runs.

Senior Kevin Doyle started the game for the Bonnies and finished with one strikeout and one earned run. Freshman Joe Ceraulo gave up three runs, only one of which was earned, and had two strikeouts in relief.

“I was a little tight. After watching film of me pitching, I realized I wasn’t putting my legs into it like I normally do,” Ceraulo said. “[I] fell behind in a lot of counts, but I bounced back and can’t complain with allowing only one earned run in two innings today after throwing three innings yesterday.”

The Bonnies struggles continued through the second game, as they found it tough to get the offense going, being held to just the two runs over seven innings by the Purple Eagles.

“This weekend was a learning experience,” Ceraulo said. “The weather was awful and Niagara has won our league in back to back seasons. We need more practice, but you have to have a short memory in baseball. So we’re looking forward to next weekend at Geneseo.”

After getting swept in their inaugural series, the Bonnies will be back in action next weekend, April 1 and 2, at SUNY Geneseo.

odonne16@bonaventure.edu