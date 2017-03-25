Bonnies lose Saint Louis series opener

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team opened its weekend series in Saint Louis with a loss, falling to the Billikens 4-2.

The Billikens (16-4, 1-0 A10) picked up the slight edge in hits 8-5 over the Bonnies (6-8, 1-3 A10), and picked up the win despite leaving seven runners on base, compared to the Bonnies four.

The Billikens struck quickly four runs, scoring all four by the fourth inning.

The scoring began in the bottom of the first when a walk, stolen base and single put runners on the corners. Junior left fielder Parker Sniatynski stepped to the plate and hit a ground ball to third, allowing junior center fielder Aaron Case to score from third. Later in the inning, redshirt senior right fielder Trent Leimkuehler picked up a two-out single, driving home freshman designated hitter Jake Garella.

Carrying a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the third, the Billikens added a pair of insurance runs to their cause. Leimkuehler delivered again with his second RBI single of the day, plating junior catcher James Morisano. Junior third baseman Carter Hanford, who had moved to third on the single, scored on the next play, a sacrifice fly out by junior shortstop Alex King.

The Bonnies would make a comeback push in the top of the fifth, thanks, in part, to senior second baseman Jared Baldinelli. With runners on the corners, Baldinelli slapped a single into left field, allowing junior right fielder Dave Vaccaro to score. On the next play, the catcher threw the ball away, moving Baldinelli to second and bringing home junior first baseman Aaron Phillips.

However, that is where the comeback would end, as the Bonnies were shutout over the next four innings and the Billikens secured the win.

Freshman Danny Madden started for the Bonnies, going four innings and giving up four runs on five hits and four walks. Fellow freshman Murphy O’Brien gave the Bonnies five shutout innings in relief.

Sophomore Miller Hogan took the mound for the Billikens, pitching seven innings and surrendering two runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts, earning the win.

The Bonnies and Billikens will play game two of the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu