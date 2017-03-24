Bonnies overpowered by Mercyhurst at home

By Alfonso De Falco

Contributing Writer

On Friday evening, the St. Bonaventure University men’s tennis team was defeated by the Mercyhust Lakers, 5-2.

All three of the doubles matches came down to the wire. The pair of sophomore Indra Patwardhan and freshman Lukas Linden Malmberg was the only team on the Bonnies side to notch a win, 6-4. The team of freshmen John Rutkowski and Guillermo Garcia lost 6-4, while the team of juniors Victor Blanco and Hector Martinez lost a heartbreaker in the final set, 7-6.

Despite the loss to the team of junior Nenad Terzic and senior Conor McCooey, Blanco and Martinez showed they have great chemistry together when they are on the court.

In singles action, Bonaventure was only able to pick up two wins, coming from Patwardhan and Malmberg.

Patwardhan was able to beat his opponent in two straight sets, 6-4 in both, against Mercyhurst senior Joaquin Aguilera. Malmberg came out on top in the first set,, 6-4 but then dropped the second set 2-6. However, in the final set, Malmberg was able to pick up the win 6-2 over freshman Cormac McCooey.

Looking at other singles action, Martinez, Garcia, Rutkowski and Hristo Hristov were all handed losses, being defeated in a clean sweep.

The loss puts Bonaventure at 6-12, losing their fourth straight. With only four matchups left in the season, Bonaventure will look to improve its record in its next matchup on Sunday against the Niagara Purple Eagles. The start time has yet to be announced.

defalcaa13@bonaventure.edu