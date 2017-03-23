Second half push falls short for Bonnies

By Dave Malchak

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure University women’s lacrosse team fell to Vermont on Thursday afternoon, 17-10. The game was played at Virtue Field, in Burlington, Vermont, where Vermont picked up their first win of the season.

The Bonnies fell behind in the first eight minutes, trailing 3-0. Then, with 19:47 remaining in the first half, senior midfielder Scarlett Jaworski scored an unassisted goal.

However, at the half, the Bonnies had fallen behind 8-1.

The Bonnies struggles persisted into the second half when Vermont scored three more goals inside the first three minutes. With 27:42 left in regulation, the Bonnies were down 11-1.

Then, the Bonnies netted the next two goals. With 25:40 remaining, Bonnies junior attacker Gabrielle Bradley scored. Bradley then assisted redshirt senior midfielder LeighAnn Stauffer’s goal with 22:43 remaining, and the Bonnies trailed 11-3.

Vermont scored again in the tenth minute of the half and extended their lead to 12-3. Stauffer scored another, and so did senior midfielder Taylor Fallon. With 17:13 left, the Bonnies were trailing 12-5.

Vermont scored again with 14:43 left in the game, making it 13-5. Bonnies junior defender Kristine Wallace responded with a goal, with an assist from Fallon, making it 13-6.

After that, Vermont scored two more goals, prior to Jaworski’s second goal with another assist from Fallon, with 7:58 remaining in the game.

In the following minute of play, Vermont scored again, before the Bonnies netted three in a row, scored by senior attacker/midfielder Rachel Perla, Stauffer and freshman midfielder Hannah Nagowski.

The Bonnies had cut the deficit to six with 2:56 remaining in regulation, trailing 16-10.

However, despite matching Vermont with nine goals apiece in the second half, the Bonnies lost, dropping to 2-6 on the season.

The Bonnies will not play again until March 31, when they head to George Washington to take on the Colonials at 4 p.m.

