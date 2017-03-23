Drake resurfaces with hit album

Molly Oas

Drake, popular rap and hip-hop artist, has come through for his fans in 2017. His last album Views, released in April of 2016, was highly anticipated and gave listeners new favorites such as “Too Good,” “Grammys” and “Controlla.” More Life, with 22 tracks, is taking over everyone’s speakers. Hits like “Passionfruit,” “Teenage Fever” and “Blem” along with many others have brought Drake back into the spotlight and possibly to the top of some music charts.

More Life is presented as a playlist instead of an album. The cover art reads, “More Life / A Playlist By October Firm.” Drake is known for his label October’s Very Own (OVO Sound) and his brand OVO.

“Passionfruit,” the third track on the album seems to be the most popular so far. This song has potential to blow up and hit all of the local pop radio stations. Its catchy, positive beat encapsulates listeners just like “One Dance” did for fans of Views. According to Rap Genius, passionfruit in Brazilian ministries means “the flower of five wounds” from Jesus Christ’s crucifixion. Drake uses the term passionfruit to imply that the relationship is too wounded to repair and that they “should rule out commitment for now.”

The album being more of a playlist comes out in the songs “Get It Together,” “Portland,” “4422” and “Sacrifices.” Drake isn’t really present in these songs. He lets other artists take over. This is a good mix up for listeners. Drake’s voice, to some, can get repetitive. He does a lot of singing and some rap, but it’s really his lyrics and beats that draw fans in. Drake opens up “Portland,” but then lets Quavo and Travis Scott take the lead for the remainder of the song at about one-minute. “4422” is a song written and sung by Sampha. Drake is totally absent for the 8th track.

“Sacrifices,” the 12th track, features popular artists 2 Chainz and Young Thug. This track is growing in its popularity due to Young Thug’s verse. Fans of Thug may not have heard him rap like this before, but the change is paying off.

“Teenage Fever” samples Jennifer Lopez’s 1998 hit “If You Had My Love.” Drake does this on a few of his songs throughout the album. This track is about Drake moving on from his old love, he calls it “teenage fever.” The track means that their relationship is immature and they aren’t honest with each other, causing the relationship to fail.

Kanye West is featured on More Life. West goes in on the 18th track titled “Glow.” Every now and then fans will see West and Drake collaborate together. This song is warning people to beware of them because they’re “about to glow.” This song is essentially highlighting their lows and highs. Kanye raps, “they used to laugh when my whip was on the tow truck, ‘til me and being broke finally broke up.” Drake and West are really tapping into their emotions here. The struggle they endured to make it to where they are in the fame was stressful and not everyone believed in them, but now they’ve made it.

With 22 songs to listen to, fans are going to find it very difficult to grow bored of this album. The new take on it being more of a playlist than an album is what is going to propel this project into the charts along with all of the featured artists and beats. Once again, Drake has his fans right where he wants them.

