Diversity classes are needed now

At any school, diversity is something that is very important to both students and the academic experience as a whole. Students from various religions, cultures and races attend St. Bonaventure, and it is important for the student body to be exposed to these different views. The best way to prevent discrimination and racism is to educate people on the differences between them and others.

Part of a well-rounded education includes being taught critical thinking skills and developing the ability to be open minded. The best way to learn these skills is through programs that educate students on different lifestyles and show them that different does not mean unacceptable.

St. Bonaventure makes it a mission to have a diverse and understanding student body and has several diversity programs, such as the Black Student Union, Latino Student Union, Asian Students in Action, Embrace it Africa, Spectrum, a Women’s Studies Program and the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies. Programs like these really give students the ability to express who they are in a safe learning environment. The diversity programs at St. Bonaventure extend to all different types of religions and cultures – almost every student could relate to at least one of the programs offered. St. Bonaventure has also made it mandatory for every student to take diversity classes as a way of ensuring a well-rounded educational experience.

All of these programs teach and celebrate the various cultures and ideas that our students each represent. All clubs support the learning initiatives of students and anyone is allowed to join them.

Diversity is a huge part of St Bonaventure’s culture and history. When St. Francis of Assisi traveled to a camp in Egypt to convert the sultan to Christianity, he was taught about the religion of the sultan. He left the camp with a new understanding and appreciation of a religion different from his own.

St. Bonaventure is home to a place called the Damietta Center for Multicultural Student Affairs, named after the place where St. Francis met the sultan. The Damietta Center is where most diversity programs are held. St Francis is an integral part of our academia; it is only right that we follow in his footsteps and educate ourselves on the differing views within our university and the world.

With the political events that have been taking place recently in regards to racism and discrimination, it is important that America educates its youth on the importance of diversity. Racism destroys countries – in order to avoid more tragedies within our country, we have to be open-minded and accepting of other’s views.

