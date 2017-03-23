Budget cuts raise concern

It seems like a long time since the Trump administration released this year’s budget — even if it was just last week.

From James Comey’s House Intelligence Committee hearing to Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation process, it seems things never stop on Capitol Hill.

But even though other things are taking the front seat, the budget is still incredibly relevant.

Consider the nine percent defense budget increase: under Trump’s budget, the Defense Department will receive $639 billion starting in 2018, as compared with this year’s $587 billion. Hand in hand with the defense budget, the Department of Homeland Security will receive a seven percent boost — in part to account for his proposed border wall (that was supposed to be paid for by the Mexican government). In fact, the only departments receiving increases in Trump’s budget plan are relating to the military: the departments of Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and Defense.

On the other hand, the education department is getting a massive 14 percent cut, down $9.2 billion to $59 billion.

According to the Washington Post, $3.7 billion of that amount is being taken out of “grants for teacher training, after-school and summer programs, and aid programs to first-generation and low-income students.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development will lose 13 percent of its budget, to receive a total of $40.7 billion.

The cut to HUD will completely eradicate the Community Development Block Grant program, which has been a major part of HUD since 1974.

According to HUD’s website, the CDBG allocates funds for cities “to develop viable communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment and opportunities to expand economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.”

The CDBG partially funds Meals on Wheels, which provides free meals for elderly, home bound people.

On a different note, the Environmental Protection Agency will take a 31 percent hit. Trump’s plan is to eliminate the agency eventually. The cuts to the EPA will completely eliminate Energy Star, which helps ensure energy efficiency and will also eliminate a program that helps cities fight pollution.

With the budget cuts, many low-income students (and adults) — as well as older Americans — may suffer.

So, now is a fantastic time to consider donating time or money to those who need it most.

