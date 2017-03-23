Bonnies reflect on Spanish study

Cameron Pettrone

Staff Writer

Molly Driscoll, a political science major, had a positive experience with her trip to Spain. According to her, choosing to study abroad was one of the best decisions she has ever made.

“When I first brought it up to my parents, I wasn’t seriously considering signing up for it and then they strongly encouraged me to go,” she said. “I didn’t know anyone going on the trip, and I’ve never left the country before. Living in Europe for five weeks with a random host family and people I don’t know? Sounds a little scary if you ask me.”

Her apprehension eventually subsided, though, and after meeting other students and getting immersed in the culture, she went on to have a life-changing experience.

“Studying abroad is something I wish I could do 10 more times,” she said.

Driscoll is also glad that she chose Spain out of other options.

“I know I can speak for everyone that went on the trip and say that Spain opened my eyes to a different culture and the importance of understanding the histories, politics, and social climates of other countries,” she said.

Joseph Gould, a junior environmental science major, explained how his Spain trip helped to broaden his horizons

“The trip to Spain was a ton of fun and it helped me improve my Spanish a lot,” he said.

Another thing that made his trip special was the people he met.

“The best part of the trip was hanging out and getting to know people from Bona’s that I didn’t know very well before the trip and meeting other students from across the United States and Europe that were also there studying,” he said. “It was an amazing experience that I will never forget.”

