Bonnies finish one win short against Mercyhurst

Despite winning four matches on the day, the St. Bonaventure University women’s tennis team dropped its matchup against Mercyhurst University Wednesday 4-3.

Starting with doubles, the duo of senior Mara Martinez-Santori and junior Gabriella Bowe pushed their match to a tie-break, eventually earning the win 7-6. The other two Bonaventure tandems fell short, although freshman teammates Kahlei Reisinger and Clara Herberts came the closest, losing 7-5. Junior Francesca Chin and freshman Nicole Kozinski lost 6-0.

Having lost the doubles point, Bonaventure needed four wins to take the win and came close to doing so.

The Bonnies took wins in singles thanks to Bowe’s second win of the day and junior Dominique Mortier, who earned a win in straight sets.

Senior Lauren Doversola was the final win for the Brown and White in singles, winning in three sets after dropping the first.

Herberts nearly earned Bonaventure a win, pushing the match to a third set, but losing out, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4. Martinez-Santori fell to 17-2 junior Saioa Gomez de Segura, and Reisinger fell in straight sets.

The loss drops the women to 4-15 on the season, having not won since they beat Colgate at home on March 10. Bonaventure is back in action Sunday as the team takes on Little Three rival Niagara University at Niagara at noon.

