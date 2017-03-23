A new season to impress in a dress

Brianna McKnight

Staff Writer

Spring showers bring spring dresses! Spring is an amazing time of the year for many reasons. The flowers are in bloom, the weather isn’t usually a problem and everyone seems a little happier. This spark of happiness is a reaction to the clothing that comes back with the start of the warm weather. Who doesn’t love a dress especially when it is a bright and fun spring dress? This spring and summer, dresses are bigger and better than ever!

A dress is possibly the easiest and cutest outfit for someone to put together. This spring’s dress trend is being pushed onto street fashion. The trend is pairing a dress with sneakers or slips.

This look can also turn a night-out dress into a casual day dress that will still manage to catch anyone’s eye. When trying this trend stick with wearing a basic dress that doesn’t have much going on so that your shoes can have the spotlight.

Dresses that take on a more noticeable and wild look are better paired with basic sandals or even a solid colored platform sandal.

Dresses in need of these styled shoes include antique floral patterns, tropical or beach patterns and colors; ruffled and lacey looks. Styles like these would become lost when wearing sneakers or busy slips. It is much better to choose a basic and chic sandal with a neutral tone that maybe even ties up the leg or around the ankle.

Lace dresses are the hardest to pair shoes with because you don’t want the materials or colors to clash.

The most popular dress trends this spring season are seen mostly in blues, whites, pinks (mainly light, pastel pinks), sheer and stripes. Bold sleeves are making all the difference this season, so go wear a dress with bell sleeves, parachute sleeves or sleeves that tie off the shoulder or at the wrist.

Dresses that are off the shoulder are huge in fashion right now. They can be long sleeve or short sleeved. Either way the outfit is given a soft but sexy feel. This trend is being paired mostly with button down shirt dress, the jean look that is taking over, tied and bold sleeves, striped patterns and lace.

This spring there are so many dress styles available to try. Basic styles are mixed in with other looks and the opportunity to make something unique is encouraged.

Dress trends of spring 2017 vary from casual athletic to sheer and lacy, from tight fitting to ruffled and oversized. Because of this, anyone can find a dress that matches their own personal style whether that is going mini or maxi, overall dress or strapless, body-con or flowing and ruffled. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to show your true colors through your perfect spring dress!