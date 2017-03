By Vonna Simons

The sun light beams into my eyes,

As I try to understand it’s purpose.

I am drained with regret.

As I tell myself I’ve neglected the beauty of nature for too long.

The personality behind the sky.

The personality behind nature.

It’s ability to speak for me when I can’t seem to form words for myself.

The silent whisper it makes to those open to its calling.

It is pure.

It is true.

It is the purpose to exist.

It is the calm without the storm.

It is peace.