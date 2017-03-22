Bonnies place eighteenth at Kingsmill Intercollegiate

By Dave Malchak

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure University golf team played in the Kingsmill Intercollegiate this past weekend at Kingsmill Resort River Course in Williamsburg, Virginia, finishing with an overall stroke total of 920 to place 18 out of 22 schools.

In first place was the University of Tennessee with an overall stroke total of 850. Penn State was runner up by one stroke, squandering their top two player’s, junior Cole Miller and sophomore Ryan Dornes one-under-par performances, who tied for first place with a total of 209 strokes, also shared with Marshall’s Clark Robinson, a senior.

The Bonnies were led by junior Corey Long, 81-74-74/228, who was tied for sixty-eighth place at 18-over-par for the 54 holes.

Freshman Nolan Ditcher was tied for seventy-eighth place, finishing at 20-over-par (79-74-77/230), while fellow freshman Zach Chaddock came in eighty-sixth place at twenty-two over (75-76-81/232). Sophomore Brent Morgan came in fourth for the Bonnies at twenty-four (78-78-78/234), tied for ninety-third place.

Finally, finishing fifth for the Bonnies was sophomore Matt Abendroth, who was tied for one hundred-and-seventh place at twenty-nine (84-75-80/239).

The Bonnies will not play again until next month on April 10, when they will travel to Montour Heights Country Club in Corapolis PA, for the Colonial Golf Classic.

