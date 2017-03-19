Offense quiet as Bonnies fall to Colonials

By Dave Malchak

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure University women’s lacrosse team fell to Robert Morris on Sunday afternoon, 12-7. With the loss the Bonnies drop to 2-5.

Robert Morris started out with a quick goal within the first 30 seconds, and another with 24:53.

But, senior LeighAnn Stauffer put the Bonnies on the board with a goal of her own with 22:59 to go in the first half.

After Robert Morris scored two more goals, the Bonnies came back with two of their own in quick response. Both goals were scored by senior Taylor Fallon.

With 10:18 remaining in the first half, the Bonnies trailed 4-3.

After Robert Morris added another goal, the Bonnies came back with three in a row, the first coming from senior Scarlet Jaworski. The next two came from Stauffer, her second, and Fallon, giving her a hat trick.

However, Robert Morris added another before the half, tying the game at 6-6.

Robert Morris opened the second half scoring with a goal to take a 7-6 lead. But senior Rachel Perla responded, scoring to tie the game again at 7-7 with 20:39 remaining in the second half.

In the next 10 minutes, Robert Morris scored 5 unanswered goals to go up 12-7. The Bonnies struggles with 17 turnovers in the second half. No goals were scored within the last 9:40 of the game and the Bonnies lost 12-7.

The Bonnies will return to action March 22 on the road in Vermont at 2 p.m.

malchada16@bonaventure.edu