Hollins dominates in Bonnies win

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team rebounded from its offensive struggles from earlier in the weekend, defeating Davidson 17-4 on Sunday.

Junior third baseman David “Bubba” Hollins drove the offensive onslaught for the Bonnies, going six-for-six at the plate with three doubles, one homerun and eight runs batted in.

As a team, the Bonnies out hit the Wildcats 19-5, including three home runs to their credit.

Hollins picked up his first RBI in the top of the first, driving home junior shortstop Cole Peterson with a single. But the Wildcats quickly took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the inning on a bases loaded walk and a pickoff thrown away.

It took until the fourth inning for the Bonnies to respond, but they made the most of it by scoring 10 runs over the course of the inning.

Peterson scored again on a Hollins double, putting him in position to reach third on a single and score on a sacrifice bunt by senior second baseman Jared Baldinelli. Senior first baseman T.J. Baker brought home another run on a single, and so did senior center fielder Taishi Terashima, followed by an RBI double from junior left fielder Ryan MacCarrick.

The scoring continued just two at bats later when Hollins doubled to left to clear the bases and plate three runs. Junior right fielder Dave Vaccaro capped off the inning with a two-run home run, giving the Bonnies a nine-run lead.

The Bonnies scored runs in four of the last five innings, highlighted by Hollins, who hit a home run and a two-run double, and Baker, who smacked a home run of his own.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats only managed to score two more runs and the Bonnies secured the victory.

Junior Aaron Phillips took the mound to start for the Bonnies, throwing seven and one-third innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

Sophomore Allen Barry started for the Wildcats, lasting three and two-thirds innings and surrendering six runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.

The Bonnies next game will be their home opener in a double-header against Niagara at 1 and 3:30 p.m. on March 21.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu