Bonnies fight, fall to Dukes at home

By Kiley O’Donnell

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University men’s tennis team was defeated by the Duquesne Dukes on Sunday, falling 4-3 and dropping their record to 6-11.

Junior Victor Blanco came away victorious against junior Dimitris Stavropoulos with scores of 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Freshman Lukas Linden Malmberg defeated junior Andrew Ong after dropping the first set. He emerged with scores of 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, while junior Hector Martinez won in a tight match, defeating sophomore Drew Atkins with two straight sets of 7-6.

Sophomore Indra Patwardhan battled into a third set against junior Tim Kane, winning the first 7-6 and losing the second 7-5, but was swept 6-0 in the final set.

Bonnies’ freshman Guillermo Garcia and John Rutkowski finished their day with a doubles win, defeating Ong and sophomore Dane Bendel 7-6.

Blanco and Martinez played close in doubles against Akins and his partner, sophomore Chris Corrao, but ultimately lost 7-6 as Duquesne claimed the doubles point.

The Bonnies will next play on Friday as they host Mercyhurst in the St. Bonaventure Fitness Center at 11 a.m.

odonneke16@bonaventure.edu