Wildcats rain down offense to beat Bonnies

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University dropped the first two games of its three game weekend series against Davidson, losing both games 9-2 on Saturday.

The first game started on Friday, but a rain delay forced play to be suspended in the top of the fifth inning. So when both teams took the field on Saturday, they resumed play where they left off and finished game one before playing game two.

The Bonnies (5-7) were out hit in game one 12-8 by the Wildcats (11-6), while limiting themselves to eight runners left on base.

The teams traded runs in the second and third innings, heading into the fourth tied at one. However, in the bottom of the fourth, the Wildcats took the lead behind a three run effort.

After getting runners on first and second, senior third baseman Tyler Agard smacked a two-run double into right field and reached third on a single the next at bat. Agard then scored on a sacrifice fly by senior right fielder Will Robertson.

The Bonnies were able to open the top of the fifth by getting a runner on via a walk, but the rain delay was then declared and they would have to wait nearly 24 hours to try to capitalize on the start.

Though they got runners on first and second with one out when play continued, a double play quickly silenced the rally. The Wildcats took advantage in the bottom of the fifth, plating five runs to jump out to a 9-1 lead.

A double from sophomore Justin Lebek brought home the first run, followed by a walk and a double from Agard to bring home Lebek. With runners on second and third, junior center fielder Cam Johnson stepped to the plate and drove the ball over the fence for a three-run home run.

The Bonnies managed to bring home one run in the top of the sixth, a home run by junior third baseman David “Bubba” Hollins, but fell short of a comeback to take the loss.

Junior Brandon Schlimm got the start for the Bonnies, throwing four innings and giving up four runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Redshirt senior Durin O’Linger went four innings for the Wildcats, surrendering one run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

In game two, the Bonnies were again out hit, this time 10-6. They also left nine on base in the loss.

The offense, again, began slowly for both the Bonnies and Wildcats, as by the fifth inning the game was tied at one run a piece. But the Wildcats broke through over the fifth and sixth, scoring eight runs to go up 9-1.

The fifth inning rally began with a two-run home run by Robertson after Johnson had singled on a bunt. Junior second baseman Alec Acosta reached base on a walk, setting up sophomore designated hitter Eric Jones for a two-run home run of his own.

The Wildcats followed up in the sixth by getting runners to the corners, allowing a run to score on a sacrifice fly by Acosta. The bases then became loaded when Jones walked, and a run scored when Lebek drew a walk of his own. The scoring was completed in the next at bat, as sophomore shortstop Max Bazin singled home a pair of runs.

The Bonnies would find their final run of the game in a similar fashion to game one, as junior shortstop Cole Peterson homered in the seventh inning.

Freshman Casey Vincent took the mound to start for the Bonnies, pitching five innings and letting up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Junior Josh Smutzer started for the Wildcats, giving them five and one-third innings with one run given up on five hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

The Bonnies will return to the field on Sunday for game three against the Wildcats at 1 p.m.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu