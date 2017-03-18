Bonnies swept by Flyers at home

By Dave Malchak

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure University men’s tennis team fell to Dayton on Saturday afternoon, 5-0. The women’s team also fell to the Flyers, losing 4-0. With the loss, the men fall to 6-10 and the women drop to 4-14.

The men dropped each of the doubles matches. Junior pair Hector Martinez and Victor Blanco lost to juniors Zach Berry and Carsten Fisher, 6-4. Sophomore Indra Patwardhan and freshman Lukas Linden Malmberg lost to the sophomore pair of Jordan Benjamin and Lorenzo Rollhauser by a score of 6-2

In singles, the men were swept by the Flyers 5-0. Blanco fell to Benjamin 7-6, 6-3, while Martinez lost to Berry 6-0, 6-4. Patwardhan fell to junior Simon Jayaram 6-3, 6-2. Finally, Rollhauser defeated Garcia 6-2, 6-3. There were two more matches that were DNF (did not finish).

Coach Michael Bates said the trouble came as no surprise, but the performance was not up to par.

“We could have done better, but we knew Dayton was going to be a tough match up,” Bates said.

In women’s doubles, the freshman Bonnies pair Clara Herberts and Kaheli Reisinger fell to junior Marlys Bridgham and senior Alex Townsend, 6-3.

Junior Francesca Chin and freshman Nicole Kozinski lost to junior Jackie Kawamoto and freshman Natalie Allen, 6-4. With those two wins, Dayton had won doubles.

In singles, Bridgham defeated senior Mara Martinez-Santori, 6-1, 7-6. Junior Jade Kawamoto beat Herberts 6-3, 6-0. Allen defeated junior Dominique Mortier in two sets.

Bates said, like the men, the women struggled to stay with the Flyers throughout the day.

“If we got to finish some of these matches at the end, we could have come back and pulled some of those out. It was a tough match,” he said.

The Bonnies men will return to the court on Sunday afternoon at the St. Bonaventure Fitness Center against Duquesne. The women will next play on March 22 at home against Mercyhurst at 12 p.m.

