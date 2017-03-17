Herberts, Bowe succeed as Bonnies fall in Akron

By Emily Coughlin

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure University women’s tennis team fell 5-2 today against University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee in Akron, Ohio on Friday.

Freshman Clara Herberts and junior Gabriella Bowe were the only victorious players for Bonaventure.

Bowe fought hard against her opponent, freshman Ester Zador, losing the first set 4-6, but came back in the second and third sets 6-3 and 6-1 to win the match.

Herbert won two sets, the first 6-4 and the second 6-2, against her opponent, senior Hayley Marshall.

Senior Mara Martinez- Santori lost to junior Labina Petrovska 6-4 in both sets, while junior Dominique Mortier lost to 6-3, then 6-0 against her opponent Straub.

Senior Lauren Doversola beat senior Arielle Pendleton 6-3 in the first set, but lost to her 6-1 in the second set, and 7-5 in the third set.

Freshman Kahlei Reisinger struggled in her singles match, losing 6-3 in both sets to freshman Berta Masdevall Masip.

The doubles team of Herberts and Reisinger beat Petrovska and Marshall, 6-3. The win was the Bonnies only in doubles.

Martinez-Santori and Bowe battled, but lost 7-5 against Straub and Masdevall Masip in their doubles match.

Doubles partners junior Francesca Chin and freshman Nicole Kosinski lost to their opponents, Zador and freshman Nicole Clark, 6-0.

The Bonnies will play Dayton at 2 p.m. on March 18 at home.

coughleg16@bonaventure.edu