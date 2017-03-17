Bonnies breakout in second half, defend turf

By Ryan Signorino

The St. Bonaventure University women’s lacrosse team used home field as an advantage Friday afternoon to win their second game of the season 18-13 over Siena College.

Coming off two losses, in which the team held the lead during the first half, the players kept pressure on the Saints through halftime, scoring eight goals to Siena’s seven in the first half and adding 10 in the second half.

Bonaventure (2-4) flew out to an early 3-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game thanks to two goals from senior midfielder LeighAnn Stauffer. Siena scored two to bring the game back to within a goal, before Bonaventure added three more goals to make the game 6-2 with 18:25 remaining in the first. The sixth goal was Stauffer’s third of the day, just 12 minutes into the game.

Siena (1-5) went on a 5-1 run to tie the game up at 7, although neither team found the back of the net for a 6:45 stretch with under 15 minutes to play.

The Brown and White would go into the half with an 8-7 lead thanks to a goal from senior midfielder Mary Maestri with 1:35 left, off an assist from Stauffer. Five different Bonaventure players found the goal in the first half, and four players registered an assist.

Coming out of half, Bonaventure immediately went on a 7-2 run to push their lead to 15-9. Senior midfielder Taylor Fallon capped off the rally at the 15:55 remaining mark. Two goals from sophomore midfielder Rylee Arnold, and another goal and assist from Stauffer also highlighted the run.

The Bonnies and Saints traded goals until the game finished, ending 18-13 in favor of the Brown and White. No one netted a goal from 11:06 to 2:53.

Four Bonaventure players scored a hat trick or more, including Stauffer and Maestri, who both scored four goals. Arnold and Fallon also both added three. Stauffer led the team in points with seven thanks to three assists, followed by Fallon with five points (three goals and two assists).

Senior attacker Michelle Schwartz led the Saints in goals (four) and points (six), while junior attacker Lauren Anglim contributed three goals and one assist.

In goal, junior Megan Conroy recorded 10 saves on 23 shots for a .435 save percentage.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sammy Horton made nine saves on 27 shots for the Saints, giving her a .333 save percentage.

The Bonnies continue their home stand at 12 p.m. on Sunday when the team takes on 1-4 Robert Morris University. Last season, the Colonials got the better of Bonaventure, winning 13-10, but are 0-4 thus far on the road in 2017.

