My Final Four Predictions

By Kiley O’Donnell

Sports Assignment Editor

Happy March Madness! The best time of the year is here and I could not be happier. While it took me a while to complete my bracket, I’m confident in the Final Four that I have selected.

EAST – Villanova Wildcats

I have the Villanova Wildcats knocking off Wisconsin in the second round and Florida in the Sweet 16. I honestly don’t see the Badgers being that big of a hassle for the Wildcats, but if they let up, my bracket can become busted. I’m looking forward to the Elite Eight because I have Duke playing North Carolina in Phoenix. Fingers crossed that my bracket plays out because that will be quite the game to watch. Unpopular opinion, but I love watching Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard because of how fast-paced they play. It’ll be an interesting matchup to watch but Nova should be fine.

The Wildcats are seeking back-to-back championships, and while I don’t have them completing their goal, they have tools to get them very far in the tournament. Josh Hart, a senior guard, has posted 18.6 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game this season, along with senior forward Kris Jenkins (we all remember him from last year with his insane three-point shot to win the national championship at the buzzer) who has 13.7 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game., will be able to lead their team on a successful run if everything goes according to plan.

MIDWEST – Michigan Wolverines

Every bracket needs a team that makes absolutely no sense, but at the same time does. People might think I am crazy for having these guys make it all the way to the Final Four, but I absolutely cannot stand when only one and two seeds make it. It just does not make sense to me. One or two of them always get knocked off, so why do people constantly have them go all the way?

Anyways, this seven seed makes me feel safe and confident in my decision. Sure, on my bracket they have to beat Oregon and, more importantly, the powerhouse that is Kansas, but Cinderella teams do exist! The Wolverines, led by senior Derrick Walton Jr., really do have a chance here, and I believe in them. It would be awesome if they could pull off upset after upset.

WEST – Arizona Wildcats

This region is the one I’m most excited for. I absolutely love the Arizona Wildcats and really want them to win it all. However, I have them losing in the championship to the Tar Heels. One of my favorite college basketball players at the moment is Lauri Markkanen, a 7-foot freshman from Finland. From using his length and size to attack the paint to draining threes far beyond the arc, this kid has been a pleasure to watch all season and I can’t wait to see him soar in the upcoming weeks.

I don’t see a problem in the second round against Saint Mary’s, and they should be fine against Maryland, regardless of the stellar season Melo Trimble has been having. My only concern is when I have them facing Notre Dame in the Elite Eight. Junior Bonzie Colson has been averaging 17.5 points per game along with 10.21 rebounds per game. This game could really mess up my bracket if Colson comes to life along with the rest of his team.

South – UNC Tar Heels

The revenge tour!!!!! They basically have a path to the Elite Eight, only beating out Seton Hall and Minnesota on my bracket. If my bracket plays out accordingly, I could have a UCLA vs. UNC matchup, which will potentially be the game I’m most excited to watch. Now, even though I have UNC beating the Bruins, I love to watch UCLA play, especially Lonzo Ball. It sounds generic to say I’m a fan of Ball, but he’s so much fun to watch. Definitely a top three in the 2017 NBA Draft class, this kid has a special future lined up.

I have the Tar Heels winning the national championship this year. They definitely deserve it after last year’s Nova buzzer beater (one of the greatest and most entertaining games I have ever watched). With reigning ACC Player of the Year, junior forward Justin Jackson, and topping all Division I basketball programs in rebounding, these are just some of the keys that UNC has to beating anyone that comes its way. I’m excited to see how the rest of the post-season plays out.

