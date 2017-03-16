Golf course adds fee for faculty

By Diana McElfresh

Advisory Editor

University administrators recently raised the price of golf memberships for all staff members from no fee to $100.

The change comes as a way to increase efficiency, according to Tom Missel, interim vice president for student relations.

“Finding new revenue streams is one way the university can increase its operational efficiency and strengthen its financial foundation, so charging employees (faculty and staff) a nominal fee for golf course membership seemed like a reasonable idea,” Missel said.

George Lapennas, Ph.D., a retired professor of biology, said he thinks faculty and staff will suffer for the change.

“The people who will suffer the most from this new fee are those who make the least,” Lapennas said.

He noted that at least 36 faculty and staff members participate in a golf league, and said that that didn’t quantify every member of faculty and staff who has a golf membership.

However, Missel said the fee is still a considerable bargain.

“The $100 fee is almost a 75 percent discount compared to a non-employee, so it’s still a tremendous value,” he said.

