From Indian to American courts

By Emily Coughlin

Staff Writer

Beginning at seven years old, sophomore Indra Patwardhan has never stopped his passion for tennis. Inspired by his parents, Patwardhan has picked up several wins for the Bonnies.

Patwardhan said he was introduced to tennis because of his parents love of the sport and their inability to play at a high level.

After 10 years of tennis, Patwardhan said he had to make a choice during his final years of high school. He had to choose between studying in India, his home country, and being close to his family but give up tennis, or he could move to the United States, far from his family, but continue with his passion and study on a scholarship.

“I decided to move to America on a scholarship so I could continue playing tennis, which I have worked hard at for a long time,” said Patwardhan.

Patwardhan said he always has his family in mind when he is playing tennis and always gives it his all in honor of them.

“My parents have inspired me the most because they pushed me into playing a sport which is not very common where I am from,” said Patwardhan.

After graduating from high school, Patwardhan packed his things and moved to Kentucky to study at Eastern Kentucky University. He said he played on their Division I tennis team, but did not get the playing time that he worked so hard to have. He was not put in a lot of matches because he was a freshman and was looked at as less capable of winning, given he was new to the college level.

Patwardhan said he was not happy with this, so he decided to transfer and applied to many schools to continue playing.

St. Bonaventure gave him the best scholarship offer, so he decided to play here.

“I didn’t get the full experience of playing on a team because I didn’t get to play much, so now I feel like I fit more into this team than anywhere else,” said Patwardhan.

Once touring the school and meeting the team, Patwardhan decided that he definitely made the right choice and has been very happy ever since.

Patwardhan has made great strides so far in his first year at Bona’s, playing both doubles and singles for the team. Patwardhan has an overall doubles record of 10-11 so far in both the fall and the spring seasons. He has played with two doubles partners this year, one with junior Hector Martinez and one with junior Victor Blanco. So far this year, Martinez and Patwardhan have an overall record of 4-5. Patwardhan and Blanco have an overall record of 3-2 this year.

“I really enjoy playing in college because it is a team thing and everyone supports and cheers for you which is really nice, whereas playing at home you are on your own and only your points count,” said Patwardhan.

Patwardhan was named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week on Jan. 31 for his performance during the week of Jan. 23-29. He went undefeated throughout the fall season and has eight wins so far this spring. Despite his great successes, he continues to push himself and work his hardest to improve.

“There is always room for improvement and I know I still need to improve, so I am working towards that,” said Patwardhan.

Patwardhan believes that all his teammates are essential to the team. He cares about all of his teammates and doesn’t think anyone is better or more important than anyone else.

“Everyone plays an important part on the team and plays the same role on the team because every point counts,” said Patwardhan.

The Bonnies will next play Dayton at home on March 18 at 10 a.m.

coughleg16@bonaventure.edu