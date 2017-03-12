Bonnies claim series behind strong offense

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team capped off a three game series against the North Dakota State Bison with a 7-3 win, taking the series two games to one.

The Bonnies (5-5) had the slight edge in hits against the Bison (7-8), racking up 10 hits compared to their opponents nine. They also held their stranded base runner total to six, while the Bison left eight on.

Through the first four innings of the game, little offense was found by either team, expect for a lone run scored by the Bonnies on a single by senior catcher Tommy LaCongo in the second inning.

However, the Bonnies offense would explode in the bottom of the fifth inning, plating six runs on the inning. The charge started when, with no outs and two runners in scoring position, seniors T.J. Baker, the first baseman, and Taishi Terashima, the center fielder, picked up back to back singles which each brought home a run.

After an out was recorded, junior pitcher Aaron Phillips helped himself out with a two-run single of his own. Junior right fielder Dave Vaccaro hit a sacrifice fly for the fifth run and the sixth was brought home, in the form of Phillips, by a single from junior third baseman David “Bubba” Hollins.

The Bison finally broke through the following inning when senior right fielder Ben Petersen smacked a two run home run, cutting the Bonnies lead to 7-2 and ending the shutout.

The Bison’s third and final run came in the eighth, when freshman third baseman Tucker Rohde was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

However, no comeback came of the run and the Bonnies secured the win.

Phillips threw seven innings for the Bonnies, giving up two runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Sophomore Jordan Harms started for the Bison, going four innings and surrendering five runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out one.

The Bonnies will next play on March 17 when they begin a three game series at Davidson. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu