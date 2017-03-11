Tennis teams fight for wins against Colgate

By Ryan Signorino

Staff Writer

In come-from-behind fashion, the St. Bonaventure University women’s tennis team defeated Colgate University Friday 4-3. The men also came away with a 4-3 win.

Freshmen duo Clara Herberts and Kahlei Reisinger didn’t drop a game in their doubles win, while senior Mara Martinez-Santori and junior Gabriella Bowe also played strong, winning 6-2, and securing the Bonnies the doubles point. Junior Francesca Chin and freshman Nicole Kozinski were pushed right to the end and managed a 7-6 victory in their match.

In singles action, Bonaventure had a win from Bowe in straight sets, but then dropped three matches, including two three-setters, to bring the score to 3-2.

But despite both of them dropping their fit sets, Reisinger and senior Lauren Doversola earned three-set wins in No. 5 and No. 6 singles to give Bonaventure the win over the Raiders.

On the men’s side, the two doubles teams of freshman, Indra Patwardhan and Lukas Linden-Malmberg, and John Rutkowski and Guillermo Garcia, won their matches, securing the doubles point.

In singles, Patwardhan and Malmberg won in No. 3 and No. 5 singles, and junior Hector Martinez played well, winning his match 6-2. The wins for Martinez and Patwardhan are their team-leading eighth for the season.

The teams are in action Saturday when they take on St. Francis University. The men get started at 10 a.m., and the women begin at 2 p.m.

signorra15@bonaventure.edu