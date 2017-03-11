Bonnies unable to keep pace, fall to Longwood

By Dave Malchak

Staff Writer

On Friday afternoon, the St. Bonaventure University women’s lacrosse team lost on the road to Longwood, 13-8 at Burger Jackson Field.

The Bonnies opened the game with a 3-0 lead. Within the first five minutes of play, goals were scored by senior midfielders Scarlett Jaworski, Rachel Perla, who also plays attack, and LeighAnn Stauffer.

But, Longwood came back to tie the game at three, with two of those goals coming from Longwood’s freshman attacker/midfielder Molly Barkman.

In a quick response, the Bonnies got two more goals from seniors Mary Maestri, a midfielder, and attacker/midfielder Maddison Appel. The Bonnies had a 5-3 lead with 3:36 to go in the first half.

However, Longwood responded with two goals of its own to tie the game before halftime.

Jaworski opened the scoring in the second half with her second goal of the game. However, in the next nine minutes, Longwood scored five unanswered goals and took a 10-6 lead with 18:23 remaining.

Then, with 14:07 on the clock, Jaworski scored for a third time, and there were no more goals for the next nine minutes of play. Barkman then netted her third goal, which gave Longwood an 11-7 lead with 5:55 on the clock.

The Bonnies would get another goal from Stauffer, her second, but it would not be enough, as they fell to Longwood.

With the loss, the Bonnies record falls to 1-4.

The Bonnies will play again next on Friday March 17 against Siena, and Sunday March 19 against Robert Morris. Both games will be held at St. Bonaventure’s Marra Athletics Field Complex, and will be the Bonnies first home games of the season.

