Bonnies shut out in game one against North Dakota State

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team dropped the first game of a three-game series against the North Dakota State Bison, losing 10-0 in seven innings.

The Bonnies (3-5) struggled offensively, being out-hit 10-3 by the Bison (7-6), while leaving five men on base over the course of the game.

The Bison’s offensive success was separated among two parts of the game. They first broke the game open in the second and third innings, scoring five runs over the two innings.

The first run crossed the plate after the Bison loaded the bases with one out. Despite the Bonnies being able to get a second out by forcing out senior catcher Danny Palmiscno at second, the decision allowed redshirt junior left fielder Logan Busch to score. Two more runs came across when an error in right field led to freshman shortstop Bennett Hostetler and freshman third baseman Tucker Rohde scoring.

In the third, the Bison added two more runs on singles by Rohde and Palmiscno, giving them a 5-0 lead early.

The Bison maintained this lead for two more innings, before tacking on an additional five insurance runs in the sixth inning.

After a sacrifice fly brought home the first run and gave them two outs, the Bison broke out with RBI singles by senior right fielder Ben Peterson and Busch, as well as two runs on a throwing error from third in between the singles. The error brought home Peterson and redshirt junior designated hitter Matt Elsenpeter, who had previously walked.

The Bonnies were held scoreless for a remainder of the game, securing the win for the Bison.

Junior Brandon Schlimm threw six innings for the Bonnies, surrendering 10 runs (only three earned) on 10 hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Senior Danny Urban pitched one inning in relief and struck out the side.

Senior Luke Lind tossed a complete game for the Bison, giving up no runs and three hits, while striking out four.

The Bonnies will face the Bison in game two Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

