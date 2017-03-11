Bonnies’ offense heats up in win over Bison

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

After being shut out on Friday 10-0, the St. Bonaventure University baseball team responded by beating the North Dakota State Bison 10-3 on Saturday, evening the three-game series at a win each thus far.

The Bonnies (4-5) were able to out-hit the Bison (7-7) 12-6 over the course of the game, and picked up the win despite leaving nine runners stranded.

Over the first two innings of the game, the teams traded a run each, with the Bison scoring in the bottom of the first and the Bonnies tying the game up in the next half inning.

But the Bonnies took control in the third inning, plating three runs to take a 4-1 lead. A pair of singles got the inning started, and allowed the first run of the inning to score on an error in left field. A sacrifice fly moved the runners to second and third, then junior right fielder Dave Vaccaro grounded out and plated the second run of the inning. Junior third baseman David “Bubba” Hollins followed with an RBI, two-out single to bring home a run.

The Bonnies continued to pour on the offense over the next few innings, scoring at least one run in the fourth, fifth and sixth, while the Bison scored one run over that time. The rush of runs included a two-run triple by junior designated hitter Aaron Phillips in the sixth inning.

After the Bison added their third and final run in the seventh, the Bonnies would add a pair of insurance runs in the eighth to secure the win. The runs came on a sacrifice fly by junior shortstop Cole Peterson and an error at second base by junior second baseman Drew Fearing.

Freshman Casey Vincent earned his first win of the season, going six innings and giving up three runs on five hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.

Senior Reed Pfannenstein started for the Bison, throwing four innings and surrendering five runs (two earned) on nine hits with one strikeout.

The Bonnies will complete the three-game series against the Bison on Sunday at 10 a.m.

