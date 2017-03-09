Bonnies shut out Quakers for third win

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team picked up its third win of the season on Thursday, shutting out the Penn Quakers 4-0.

The Bonnies (3-4) out-hit the Quakers (0-6) 12-10 over the course of the game. The Quakers also struggled with runners on, leaving 16 runners on base to the Bonnies eight.

The scoring started in the top of third when junior first baseman Matt Eastman led off with a double. This set up junior left fielder Ryan MacCarrick to drive home the first run of the game on a single to center field.

The lead was padded by the Bonnies in the fifth inning, when the broke out for three runs. After Eastman and junior shortstop Cole Peterson each singled, putting runners on the corners as Eastman had moved to second on a groundout, junior second baseman Aaron Phillips drove home Eastman on a single. Junior third baseman David “Bubba” Hollins followed suit, singling home Peterson for the second run of the inning.

The third and final run of the inning, and of the game, came on a flash of drama. As Hollins stole second, Phillips was able to steal home, following a strikeout by junior center fielder Dave Vaccaro.

The Bonnies’ pitching staff continued to shut down the Quakers offense, securing the victory.

Freshmen Danny Madden and Murphy O’Brien combined to pitch seven and one-third innings for the Bonnies, surrendering eight hits and walking four, while striking out seven.

Senior Adam Bleday threw five innings for the Quakers, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

The Bonnies return to the field tomorrow on Friday in Winter Haven, Florida, at 12:30 p.m. The game will be the first of a three game series against North Dakota St.

