Bonnies vs. UMASS A10 Tournament Preview

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Associate Editor

PITTSBURGH – Third times a charm for the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team (19-11, 11-7), who will take on the Massachusetts Minutemen (15-17) for the third this season in the second round of the A10 Tournament on Thursday.

Junior guard Jaylen Adams, who was named to the All-Conference first team Tuesday afternoon, believes the team needs to just come out and be aggressive.

“We need to come out and attack the defenses the way they attack us,” he said. “We can’t play on our heels, this is the last chance for your last couple of games, so we just have to come out and give it our all.”

The Bonnies defeated the Minutemen in the first game of A10 play, 89-77, and the last game of A10 play just five days ago, 60-56.

Bonnies head coach Mark Schmidt said his team needs to come ready to play because there are no easy games in this league.

“In the Atlantic 10, in tournament play, if you don’t play no matter who your playing your going to lose, so our guys have to be prepared to play well.” he said.

The Minutemen defeated the Saint Joseph’s Hawks in the first round of tournament play, 70-63. They were led by junior guard CJ Anderson with 17 points. Junior guard Zach Lewis added 14 points, along with freshman guard Luwane Pipkins, who dropped 13 points.

In order to play well, the combo guard play of Adams and fellow junior Matt Mobley need to score in order for the Bonnies to have success.

“Our strength is our guards, when they play well, we have a better chance at winning,” Schmidt said. “They have to shoot the ball well from three. We are at our best when those two kids are playing at their best.”

Adams explained what he and Mobley need to do to help their team.

“I think we have to lead us on both sides of the ball, we have to bring energy defensively and just be leaders out there and try to will us to some wins,” he said.

Playing in the A10 tournament is a different feel then regular season play.

“It’s a different atmosphere, it’s a gym we never played in, fans from everywhere from different teams and its going to be exciting so when they gym gets loud just stay calm,” Adams said.

Playing with a sense of desperation is what freshman forward/center Amadi Ikpeze said the Bonnies need to do.

“Showing that this season continues to go as far as we take it,” he said. “Also, having a chip on our shoulder, knowing that we can play with any team in the A10.”

Adams explained what the Bonnies need to do in order to be successful.

“We obviously have to come out with extreme urgency, ready to defend, stick shots and play rough for four games,” he said. “At this point really anybody can win so you just gotta leave it all out on the floor.”

Keys to the game for the Bonnies:

The Bonnies will need to work the ball into the paint to open the three ball for Adams and Mobley.

Defensively, the Bonnies need to stay active and force the Minutemen to change the pace of the offense and cause turnovers.

Offensively, they need to watch for the multiple defenses being thrown at them and be prepared to act on them.

Senior forward Denzel Gregg will need to be a key on the boards and on offense, having plays run through him in order to space the defense.

Staying in composure. To make sure no matter how big the lead or deficit is, to take one possession at a time and not force any shots or bad passes.

Players to look out for: Malik Hines, who went off for a double-double the last time these two teams met, Donte Clarke and Dejon Jarreau.

The Bonnies and Minutemen will tip off at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the second round of the A10 Tournament.

sawyerjp15@bonaventure.edu