Golf finishes ninth at Fort Lauderdale

By Dave Malchak

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure University’s golf team finished ninth out of 14 schools at the Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday. The Bonnies finished only two shots behind eighth place Drake, and three shots behind seventh place Mercer.

The Bonnies had 914 total strokes, and the winners, Richmond, had 871. In total, 83 players competed.

St. Bonaventure was led by sophomore Brent Morgan and junior Corey Long, both of whom did not finish a round over 80. Morgan shot a 223 (74, 73, 76) for the tournament. He tied for fourteenth overall.

Long was close behind, shooting a 228 (78, 75, 75) for the week. With that total, he was tied for twenty-sixth.

The next three finishers for the Bonnies were sophomore Matt Abendroth, (83-73-76/232), followed by freshmen Zach Chaddock (76-76-84/236), and Nolan Ditcher (82-79-80/241).

Other players for the Bonnies, who did not count towards the team score, were sophomore Dylan Glatz (84-85-79/248), senior Evan Sommer (87-85-84/256), junior Patrick Sheerer (92-86-87/265) and sophomore Josh Roselli (90-90-86/266).

Richmond senior Keegan Hoff (74-71-67/212) finished first individually.

St. Bonaventure will return to play on March 19-21 at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate, in Williamsburg, Virginia.

malchada16@bonaventure.edu