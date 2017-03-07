Bonnies avoid sweep on walk-off win

By Mike DeSanto

The St. Bonaventure University baseball team avoided a sweep in a three-game series against the Maine Black Bears, winning the third game 4-3 on Saturday.

The teams matched each other in hits, with each getting seven a piece. However, a majority of the game was defined by a pitchers’ duel.

The Bonnies starter, junior Aaron Philips, went seven innings and gave up three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Sophomore Nick Silva tossed seven innings for the Black Bears, surrendering one run on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

The offense for the game did not get started until the fourth and fifth inning. The Black Bears got it going, taking a 3-0 lead with two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

The runs in the fourth started with an RBI double from junior catcher Christopher Bec, who scored one at-bat later on a single by junior designated hitter Jonathan Bennett.

After sophomore third baseman Danny Casals singled home another run for the Black Bears, the Bonnies responded with a run of their own. The run came when senior catcher Tommy LaCongo hit a sacrifice fly into foul territory in left field, allowing senior second baseman Jared Baldinelli, who had tripled the previous at-bat, to score.

But, the Black Bears were able to hold off any more runs, taking a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Phillips opened with a double, followed by a pinch hit walk from junior center fielder Micah Riddick. This allowed Phillips to score on an error and runners on second and third with no outs.

After Baldinelli walked to load the bases, LaCongo singled home Riddick to tie the game at three. Junior left fielder Ryan MacCarrick then stepped to the plate and drove a walk-off single to center field to give the Bonnies the win.

The Bonnies will return to action on Thursday when they take on Penn at 2 p.m. in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

