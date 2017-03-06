Bonnies lose despite clicking on offense

By Ryan Signorino

Staff Writer

After earning its first win of the season last Saturday, the St. Bonaventure University women’s lacrosse team fell at Radford University on Monday afternoon 14-11.

Radford jumped out to an early 5-2 lead in the first half before Bonaventure was able to work their way back into the game and take a lead going into halftime, thanks to a two minute and twenty-nine second hat trick from senior midfielder Taylor Fallon.

Despite leading at halftime 6-5, and scoring the first goal in the second half to cap off a five-goal run, the Bonnies then gave up three goals to the Highlanders. Radford had an answer every time Bonaventure scored and did not relinquish its lead after going up 9-8 with under 15 minutes to play.

The Bonnies managed to get the game back to within a goal with just about 9 minutes remaining after Radford went up by three, but the Highlanders responded with two goals of their own and strong defense to deny a tying goal before senior attacker/midfielder Rachel Perla found the back of the net for Bonaventure’s final goal of the game with two minutes and seven seconds to play.

Fallon led Bonaventure with four goals, while Perla, fellow senior midfielder Scarlet Jaworski and sophomore attacker Olivia MacDonald added two goals each. Six players finished the game with one assist.

Sophomore attacker/midfielder Emma Rogers topped the Highlanders with four goals, while freshman attacker Lindsey Carroll and sophomore attacker/midfielder Adrian Rius each added three goals.

Junior goalkeeper Morgan Conroy put in another strong shift in goal, recording 11 saves on Radford’s 39 shots. The Bonnies got off 35 shots and forced 15 saves from freshman goalkeeper Jenny Davis.

Bonaventure turned the ball over less than the Highlanders, with 24 to Radford’s 29, and won more ground balls, 30 to 29.

The loss drops the team to 1-3 on the season after its first home game on March 4 against Siena University was rescheduled for March 17. The women will travel to Virginia for a 1 p.m. matchup at Longwood University on March 10. The Lancers are 3-3 on the season and 2-0 at home.

signorra16@bonaventure.edu