Incomplete matches highlight Bonnies tennis losses

The St. Bonaventure University men’s and women’s tennis teams both played on Saturday, each taking a loss.

The men faced Army and took a 4-0 loss in their first matchup in a series at Army West Point.

Freshman John Rutkowski, sophomore Indra Patwardhan and senior Hristo Hristov were the only three singles competitors that finished their matches out of six playing for the Bonnies.

Rutkowski fell 6-2 in the first set against freshman Nikita Pereverzin, and 6-1 in the second and final set. Patwardhan came the closest to winning for the Bonnies, losing 6-3 in the first set and almost coming back in the second set, only to lose by two with a score of 6-4 against senior Grant Reichmann. Hristov lost 6-0 in both sets against freshman Anant Mundra.

Freshman Guillermo Garcia, freshman Lukas Linden-Malmberg, and junior Hector Martinez did not finish their matches against their opponents.

Two out of the three St. Bonaventure doubles teams lost Saturday, and one team did not complete the match. Junior Victor Blanco and Martinez lost 6-3 against Nguyen and Reichmann, but they came the closest to winning doubles for the Bonnies. Garcia and Rutkowski lost 6-1 against Conlin and sophomore David Mitchell.

Malmberg and Patwardhan did not finish their match against Lampman and Sienko.

Meanwhile, the women took on Cleveland State on the road, falling 7-0.

All but junior Gabriella Bowe were swept in straight sets by their opponents in singles. In her match against senior Victoria Bensimon, Bowe dropped a close first set 7-6, but took the second set 6-4. In the third and final set, Bensimon came away with the win, defeating Bowe 10-5.

Freshman Clara Herberts kept her match fairly close despite losing, falling in two sets, both of which ended 6-3, to senior Princess Gbadamosi.

In doubles, the combination of juniors Dominique Mortier and Francesca Chin was swept by junior Aleksandra Golawska and freshman Blanche Lenoan, while Herberts and fellow freshman Kahlei Reisinger lost to Gbadamosi and her partner, sophomore Isabella Spindler.

Bowe and senior Mara Martinez-Santori did not finish their doubles match.

The men will play Fordham at Army on Sunday at 10 a.m., while the women will next play on March 10 at home against Colgate, also at 10 a.m.

