Bonnies rebound from loss, beat Rams

By David Malchak

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure University men’s tennis team emerged victorious on Sunday morning against Fordham, winning 6-1. It was a neutral site for the match at Army West Point, who the Bonnies lost to the day before.

St. Bonaventure won five singles matches, including junior Victor Blanco victory over senior Tomas Cosmai in singles, 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets. Fellow junior Hector Martinez also picked up a victory against sophomore Victor Li, coming back and winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Freshman Guillermo Garcia won his singles match, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, against senior Nick Borak and Lukas Linden-Malmberg won his match, defeating freshman Jeremy Chung, 6-1, 6-4. Freshman John Rutkowski added the fifth win, beating freshman Allen Thornes 6-3, 5-7, 7-6.

The Bonnies took two out of three in doubles play for their sixth point. Junior pair Blanco and Martinez won their match, as they set down Fordham’s Cosmai and Thornes pair, 6-0. Then, freshman duo Rutkowski and Garcia won their match narrowly, 7-6, against Borak and Joseph Kavaloski.

With the win, the Bonnies record improved to 5-8. St. Bonaventure will play next on Friday March 10, at home against Colgate.

